Bihar: 4 people injured in firing in Bettiah, 1 arrested

In a shooting incident, four people were injured in Bihar's Bettiah under the Jogapatti police station limits on Thursday.

ANI | Bettiah (Bihar) | Updated: 14-10-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 10:45 IST
SP Upendra Nath Verma (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shooting incident, four people were injured in Bihar's Bettiah under the Jogapatti police station limits on Thursday. The incident took place when unidentified miscreants entered a home and shot four people after that they were admitted to the nearest hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Upendra Nath Verma said, "One man entered a house and shot four people in the Jogapatti police station area. The accused was nabbed with the help of villagers." The police said that the ward member of Dumri village Raja Babu Patel, his brother Vijay Kumar Patel and two other villagers- Sudhan Manjhi and Rustam Mian were injured in the firing. Raja Babu Patel is shot in the neck.

"In the hospital, Raja Babu Patel said that he was sitting at the door of the house with his brother. Meanwhile, a man covering his face came and opened fire. The bullet hit his throat," the police said. The police further said that the other three were shot while trying to catch the accused.

The accused was caught by the locals when he tried to flee the spot. Following the incident, one accused was arrested by the police. Further investigations are underway. A further probe is underway. (ANI)

