President Droupadi Murmu visits shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, who is on a two-day tour to Assam visited the shaktipeeth Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati this morning.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 14-10-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 11:45 IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@himantabiswa. Image Credit: ANI
She prayed at the temple and sought blessings for the well-being and welfare of everyone. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Jagdish Mukhi accompanied President Murmu to the temple situated atop Nilachal Hills.

"Honoured to accompany Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmj ji, who is on a 2-day visit to Assam, to the Kamakhya Temple along with Hon'ble Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi. We sought blessings from Maa Kamakhya and prayed for the well-being and welfare of everyone," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted after the temple visit. On Thursday - her first day in Assam, she inaugurated a Supercomputer facility in Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and virtually laid the foundation stones for Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh).

In the evening, the President attended a civic reception and cultural programme in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was touched by the love and affection received from the people of Assam. Through this visit, she is getting an opportunity to connect with the great traditions and achievements of India. She thanked the people of Assam for the wonderful welcome.

The President said that the cultural and spiritual splendour of Assam is very impressive. Extraordinary figures like Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhabdev have enriched India's spiritual and cultural tradition and worked to unite the society. There is much to be learned from the Bodo society of this region. Amazing talents like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Bhupen Hazarika have given limitless gifts to Indian society and culture. Today, the President will virtually inaugurate/launch/lay the foundation stones for various projects of Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum and Natural Gas and Railways.

"These include launch of model Anganwadi Centers with modern facilities; and Mission Saubhagya; inauguration of Rail-Fed petroleum storage depot of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. at Moinarbond, Silchar; two highway projects; foundation stones for 100 model Secondary Schools in the tea garden areas of Assam; two highway projects and modern Cargo-cum-Coaching Terminal at Aghtori, Guwahati; and flag off of a train from Guwahati to Lumding upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya)," her office said in a statement. Before coming to Assam, she was in Tripura on Wednesday where she inaugurated various developmental initiatives, besides attending a civic reception hosted by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

