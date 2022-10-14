Left Menu

Centre upgrades Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security to 'Z+' category on all India basis

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI) The Centre has upgraded the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the 'Z' category cover in the North-Eastern region to the 'Z+' category on an India basis, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 12:06 IST
Centre upgrades Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security to 'Z+' category on all India basis
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI) The Centre has upgraded the security of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the 'Z' category cover in the North-Eastern region to the 'Z+' category on an India basis, sources said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is currently providing Sarma 'Z' category security, will now facilitate him with 'Z+' category security.

Sources said that the move comes after the security arrangement for Sarma was reviewed in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in consultation with the Central Security Agency and it has been decided to upgrade his present 'Z' category CRPF security cover in North-Eastern region to 'Z+' category CRPF security cover on all India basis. The MHA has requested the CRPF to provide 'Z+' category security cover to Sarma on all India basis, said the sources.

As per the 'Z+' category security protocol, over 50 commandos would accompany the Assam CM whenever he travels anywhere within the country. Sarma was accorded a 'Z' category security cover of CRPF in 2017. Under earlier security arrangements, the 'Z' category security was being provided to Sarma within the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022