French energy minister: No more requisitions planned for now in refinery strike

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-10-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 12:17 IST
French energy minister: No more requisitions planned for now in refinery strike
Agnes Pannier-Runacher Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • France

The French government does not plan to issue more back-to-work orders at this stage amid strikes affecting refineries and storage sites, French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday, adding that the ongoing labour disputes now needed to be solved as fast as possible.

One in three petrol stations in the country is struggling with supplies as a result of strikes which have been dragging one several weeks.

The French government have launched requisition proceedings at two petrol depots this week to get supply flowing again.

