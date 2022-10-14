Customs seizes gold worth 43 lakhs at Kochi airport

Customs officials on Friday seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport. Acting on Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) input, Customs officers intercepted a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at Kochi Airport on flight 3L 125.

During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum. According to the Customs officials, the value of the seized gold is 43.40 Lakhs.

Further investigations are going on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)