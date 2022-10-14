Left Menu

UK makeup group Revolution Beauty's top bosses to temporarily step down

(Adds details, background) Oct 14 (Reuters) - British makeup group Revolution Beauty said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto will step away from day-to-day management temporarily to allow them to support an independent accounting probe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 13:02 IST
UK makeup group Revolution Beauty's top bosses to temporarily step down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British makeup group Revolution Beauty said on Friday Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto will step away from day-to-day management temporarily to allow them to support an independent accounting probe. The decision to step away was a voluntary agreement, and not a result of any matter arising from the investigation, said the company in which online fashion retailer Boohoo is the third-largest shareholder with a

nearly a 13% stake .

Trading in Revolution Beauty's shares was suspended on Sept. 1 after it missed releasing final results for the year ended Feb. 28 due to accounting issues that prompted the group's auditor to order a probe in August. Allsworth and Minto continue to be part of the group's board but will not be taking any operational decisions until the probe is completed, Revolution Beauty said, naming experienced executive Bob Holt as interim chief operating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022