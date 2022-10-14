France's FNME union says maintenance at five nuclear sites delayed by strike
A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine nuclear reactors split between five sites has been delayed due to a strike over wages.
Workers are staging strikes at three Cruas reactors, two Tricastin and Cattenom reactors, and a Bugey and Gravelines reactor, the union official said.
The Belleville site and a further Gravelines reactor have also reduced power output, they added.
