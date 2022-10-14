Four Kashmiri athletes win medals at National Kalarippayattu Championship in Kerala

Achieving success in national and international level competitions, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are now showing their talent in the field of sports. These young athletes have proved that they are second to none if they are given the right training and platform. These young athletes who have stamped their success at national and international levels are now becoming an inspiration for other youngsters.

Four young athletes from central Kashmir's Budgam district won two silver and two bronze medals in the 14th National Kalarippayattu Championship held in Kerala recently. The championship was held between October 8-10. Aqib Yusuf, who won a silver medal in this championship, said that he had earlier won gold medals in the state-level championship in Jammu. After this, he was selected for the National Kalaripayattu Championship held in Kerala.

Of the 60 competitors from Jammu and Kashmir who participated in the National Kalaripayattu Championship, only four players won medals, including two silver and two bronze medals. The medal winners said that they belong to Budgam district and are getting training from 'Dynamic Sports Academy'.

In the National Kalaripayattu Championship, Danish Ali bagged a silver medal in the 65 kg senior high-kicking category while Javed Ahmed Malik won a bronze medal in the under 70 kg senior category. Arizo Mushtaq won a bronze medal in the 60 kg senior women fighting category. (ANI)

