France's CGT union extends strikes at TotalEnergies as petrol crisis drags on

France's CGT union, at the core of a weeks-long strike at oil major TotalEnergies , walked away from wage talks on Thursday night, dashing hopes for an end to a standoff that has disrupted everyday life as petrol stations run dry.

"We have seen a masquerade ... the offers on the table are clearly insufficient", CGT representative Alexis Antonioli told journalists after his union left the talks. A few hours later, the more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions representing a majority of workers struck a deal with TotalEnergies which, if approved by union members, would mean a 7% pay rise and a bonus payment.

Legally, TotalEnergies can conclude a wage deal without the CGT agreeing if it manages to win the final approval of the other unions. But this does not mean the strikes may end anytime soon as the standoff with the union persists.

The example of Total's rival ExxonMobil, where strikes at two French refineries continued for several more days after a deal was reached with more moderate unions in the majority, showed that only government intervention ultimately allowed for the release of supplies, an industry source said. A CGT representative at the company told Reuters that all ongoing strikes, affecting four refineries and a depot, have been continued on Friday morning.

The CGT previously said it wanted a 10% wage rise, citing inflation and windfall profits made by the company resulting from the global energy crisis. SPILLOVER EFFECT

According to a statistical average provided by the government, one in three French petrol stations has been struggling with supplies this week, but many places have run dry entirely, increasingly straining the country's nerves. In the northern Hauts-de-France and the Paris regions, parents could not drive their kids to sports matches, employees struggled to get to work and people had to cancel planned trips.

Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher on Friday said that at this stage, the government was not planning further requisitioning proceedings but added TotalEnergies bosses and CGT officials must pursue the talks despite the setback. The government had urged Total to hike salaries. "The company is in good shape and shareholders have been rewarded for a long time," Philippe Martines, the head of the CGT union, told franceinfo radio.

As social tensions rise in the euro zone's second-biggest economy amid high inflation hitting the purchasing power of many households, there is a risk the petrol crisis, which is dominating news programmes, could spill over into other sectors. The CGT union, France's second-largest, is seeking to scale up the movement and calls for nationwide industrial action across sectors which could hamper parts of the country's infrastructure this autumn.

Strikes are already underway at some of EDF's nuclear reactors, threatening power output. Union branches in other sectors including in the railway and automotive sectors announced they would take part in a wider strike planned for next Tuesday.

