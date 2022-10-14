Left Menu

Karnataka: One more FIR lodged in Muruga Mutt sexual harassment case

The Karnataka Police on Friday registered one more FIR in Mysuru's Nazarabad Police Station in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of the children of the employees working in the Mutt.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:21 IST
Karnataka: One more FIR lodged in Muruga Mutt sexual harassment case
Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Police on Friday registered one more FIR in Mysuru's Nazarabad Police Station in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of the children of the employees working in the Mutt. The FIR, containing as many as seven names including the Murugha Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamy and hostel warden Rashmi, was lodged on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed with the help of an Odanadi organization and the matter is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga rural police station.

Notably, a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act has already been registered against Seer on the charges of sexual harassment. He is currently under judicial custody and is lodged behind the bars. The Chitradurga court on September 23 dismissed the seer's bail application who later requested for allowance to sign for the financial issue of the Muth and the salary of the staff, while being in jail. However, the judge rejected his plea initially and later allowed him to sign the cheques in the jail itself.

According to a Mutt staff, whose two daughters also studying here were allegedly harassed by the seer, who was extended support by Hostel warden Rashmi, Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah, Gangadharaiah, Mahalinga and Karibasappa. Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested by the Karnataka Police on September 1.

According to the victim girls, they were sexually abused by Sharnaru for about two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022