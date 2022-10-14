Karnataka: One more FIR lodged in Muruga Mutt sexual harassment case

The Karnataka Police on Friday registered one more FIR in Mysuru's Nazarabad Police Station in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of the children of the employees working in the Mutt. The FIR, containing as many as seven names including the Murugha Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamy and hostel warden Rashmi, was lodged on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed with the help of an Odanadi organization and the matter is likely to be transferred to Chitradurga rural police station.

Notably, a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act has already been registered against Seer on the charges of sexual harassment. He is currently under judicial custody and is lodged behind the bars. The Chitradurga court on September 23 dismissed the seer's bail application who later requested for allowance to sign for the financial issue of the Muth and the salary of the staff, while being in jail. However, the judge rejected his plea initially and later allowed him to sign the cheques in the jail itself.

According to a Mutt staff, whose two daughters also studying here were allegedly harassed by the seer, who was extended support by Hostel warden Rashmi, Basavadithya, Paramashivaiah, Gangadharaiah, Mahalinga and Karibasappa. Chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested by the Karnataka Police on September 1.

According to the victim girls, they were sexually abused by Sharnaru for about two years. (ANI)

