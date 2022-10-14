Blackout fears prompt Britons to buy generators and torches

Britons are preparing for possible power cuts by stocking-up on portable generators and torches, in addition to winter clothing, thermal underwear and candles. National Grid warned this month that Britain could face three-hour planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter if it cannot import electricity from Europe and struggles to attract enough imports to fuel gas-fired power plants.

Comparing data from the first 11 days of October 2021 to the same period this year showed a 203% increase in sales of generators and a 43% increase in sales of torches and head torches, Toolstation, part of Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials retailer, said on Friday. "Although it's far from certain that the National Grid will have to resort to blackouts this winter, it's clear customers are preparing for this worst case scenario," a Toolstation spokesman said, noting the generators can be used to power electrical equipment such as lamps, fan heaters and TVs.

The Toolstation data chimes with a report this week from market researcher Kantar which said Britons were stocking-up on candles and duvets. Department store chain John Lewis last week said people were stockpiling thermal underwear, gloves and dressing gowns.

Energy regulator Ofgem said British households should reduce their gas and electricity use where possible this winter to help cut costs and reduce the risk of power cuts.

