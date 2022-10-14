German economy ministry acknowledges Rosneft lawsuit against Berlin

Germany's economy ministry on Friday said that it had taken note of a lawsuit by Russian state energy giant Rosneft against the government for taking control of its German unit but had not yet received any documents related to it. The ministry said the conditions for Germany imposing trusteeship over the company were met according to the Energy Security Act.

"The reason for this is the endangerment of energy supply operation and an impending impairment of the security of supply," the spokesperson added. Rosneft argued that Berlin's move last month was unjustified given that the firm had always upheld its oil delivery commitments, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing the law firm hired by Rosneft, Malmendier Legal.

