IT conducts raid at RS Brothers stores in Hyderabad on "tax evasion"

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday conducted raids on the RS Brothers stores in Hyderabad, sources said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday conducted raids on the RS Brothers stores in Hyderabad, sources said. According to the people aware of the matter, the raids are currently underway at around a dozen showrooms and premises linked to RS Brothers.

These searches are being conducted after the central agency received "credible information" of tax evasion by the group. More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

