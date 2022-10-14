Left Menu

Will address cocount farmers' concerns: Union Minister

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:44 IST
Will address cocount farmers' concerns: Union Minister
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Responding to memorandums submitted by MLAs and Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture M R K Paneerselvam on various issues being faced by the coconut growers at a Farmers Meet organised here by Coconut Development Board, Tomar said the Central government headed by Narendra Modi was aware of the problems and the Prime Minister was keen to solve them.

The minister advised the farmers to utilise various schemes initiated for their benefit by the government, as the agricultural sector played a major role in contributing to the country's economy and GDP.

Giving details of amounts paid to the farmers under various schemes including crop insurance and national calamities, Tomar said the government was aware that these were not enough for the farming community.

On coconut cultivation, Tomar said India stood third in the coconut production in the world. Tamil Nadu topped the states in the country and Coimbatore remains first in Tamil Nadu, he added. Paneerselvam who addressed the meet said the State government was ready to procure copra from growers for the entire year, provided the Centre gave the nod for it, as the state was procuring copra only once in a year. On demands from the growers and AIADMK MLAs Pollachi V Jayaraman and Amman K Arjunan to take steps to promote coconut oil and make it main edible oil in the state, the minister said he would take up the issue with Chief Minister M K Stalin and steps will be taken to supply coconut oil through ration shops.

Tamil Nadu has presented a separate budget for agriculture sector and the Chief Minister is keen to support the cause of farmers, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022