UK climate change protesters throw soup at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

Climate change protesters have on Friday thrown soup over Vincent Van Gogh's painting "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery, the Just Stop Oil campaign group said.

The group, which has been holding protests for the last fortnight in the British capital, said two women had walked into the room into the room in the gallery displaying the painting and threw two tins of Heinz Tomato soup over it.

The gallery had no immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)