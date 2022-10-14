Left Menu

Norwegian police investigate drone sighting

In a separate incident, a Russian-Israeli citizen was arrested at the Storskog border crossing between Norway and Russia on Thursday after police found two drones and several data storage units in his car during a routine check. The man, police said, had been in Norway since Aug. 25 on a tourist visa and was returning to Russia when he was detained.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:20 IST
Norwegian police investigate drone sighting
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway police on Friday investigated reports of a drone flying over the Kaarstoe gas plant in southwest Norway on Thursday, while in Arctic Norway a Russian-Israeli citizen was arrested when police found two drones in his car. The Norwegian military Home Guard has been posted at Kaarstoe and other major energy export facilities since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and gas installations after the Sept. 26 Nord Stream leaks.

At 2130 local time (1930 GMT) on Thursday, the military posted at Kaarstoe reported that they had seen a drone flying in the vicinity of the plant, police official Kjetil Lussand said. "Police responded to find the drone and find the operator. They did not find them. We have no suspects and no arrests have been made," Lussand said.

Even before the Nord Stream incidents Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) had warned energy companies to be vigilant for unidentified drones. In a separate incident, a Russian-Israeli citizen was arrested at the Storskog border crossing between Norway and Russia on Thursday after police found two drones and several data storage units in his car during a routine check.

The man, police said, had been in Norway since Aug. 25 on a tourist visa and was returning to Russia when he was detained. A court on Friday ruled that he could be detained for an initial two week-period. "He had large amounts of data, which we are going through now," said police lawyer Anja Mikkelsen Indbjoer.

Police were checking whether the drones had been flown in areas where they are forbidden, she said. She declined to say whether police suspected the man of espionage. Norway is now Europe's largest gas supplier after a sharp reduction in flows from Russia.

In a sign of the state of high alert over energy security, police on Thursday responded to a threat made by telephone against the Nyhamna gas plant, which alongside Kaarstoe and a handful of other Norwegian sites rank among Europe's largest energy export facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022