Left Menu

BPCL to convert retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 16:20 IST
BPCL to convert retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has aimed to convert its 7,000 conventional retail outlets into energy stations providing multiple fueling options including electric vehicle (EV) charging facility, in the medium to long term.

BPCL on Friday announced the launch of EV fast-charging stations on two corridors in the southern region -- Bangalore-Chennai and Bangalore-Mysore-Coorg Highway.

The chargers are strategically located at nine of its fuel stations with an approximate distance of 100 km on both sides of the routes, a company statement said.

BPCL plans to provide EV charging stations at its fuel pumps at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country, it said. ''...BPCL aims at accelerating its focus on new business segments and converting its 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fueling options, which will also include EV charging facility, in the medium to long term,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022