PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 17:32 IST
Ethanol blended petrol may be available from Dec or Jan: Puri
Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ethanol-blended petrol is likely to be available in the country from December or January, ahead of the April 2023 target, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

''We are constantly reviewing the ethanol production and I believe, 20 per cent blended fuel would come in the market in December or January ahead of April 2023 (target),'' he told reporters here.

Citing the example of Brazil where flex-fuel vehicles are available and the consumer can take ethanol or petrol as per choice, he said that this will be the ultimate goal of the government.

However, to reach that stage, certain technical aspects are there and work is going on. ''We are going to hold a major meeting with automobile manufacturers on ethanol blending,'' he said.

India has advanced the target date for achieving 20 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol by five years to 2025.

The minister also said that for the targeted 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol, the country will need a 1,000 core litre capacity.

He added that 450 crore litre is being produced and tenders for 400 crore litre have been issued.

''We have more than enough ethanol for 20 per cent blending,'' he noted.

All petrol sold in the country is targeted to have 20 per cent ethanol by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

