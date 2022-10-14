Left Menu

India's indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully fires Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile

India's indigenously built nuclear submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal and hit the target with high accuracy.

INS Arihant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India's indigenously built nuclear submarine INS Arihant on Friday carried out a successful launch of a Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal and hit the target with high accuracy. "The missile was tested to a predetermined range and impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with very high accuracy. All operational and technological parameters of the weapon system have been validated," Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The successful user training launch of the SLBM by INS Arihant is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability, the ministry said. "A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India's policy to have 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' that underpins its 'No First Use' commitment," the ministry added.

INS Arihant was launched on July 26, 2009, by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In August 2013, the submarine's atomic reactor was activated. Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarines (SSBNs) are considered to be the most credible platform for a country like India which has a 'no first strike policy' for use of nuclear weapons.

India has also decided to increase its nuclear submarine arsenal as it is going to four more SSBNs along with six nuclear-powered SSNs like the INS Chakra nuclear submarines leased from Russia on different occasions. The submarines would act as a counter mainly to the growing presence of nuclear submarines of the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

