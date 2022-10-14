Left Menu

TEXT-UK PM Liz Truss's letter to outgoing finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng

You have put the national interest first. "I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 18:21 IST
TEXT-UK PM Liz Truss's letter to outgoing finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng
UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng (Image Credit: Twitter/@KwasiKwarteng) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Friday that Kwasi Kwarteng had put the national interest first by resigning as finance minister after less than six weeks in the job. Below is the full text of her letter to Kwarteng:

"Thank you for your letter. As a long-standing friend and colleague, I am deeply sorry to lose you from the government. "We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.

"You have been Chancellor in extraordinarily challenging times in the face of severe global headwinds. "The Energy Price Guarantee and the Energy Bill Relief scheme, which made up the largest part of the mini budget, will stand as one of the most significant fiscal interventions in modern times.

"Thanks to your intervention, families will be able to heat their homes this winter and thousands of jobs and livelihoods will be saved. "You have cut taxes for working people by legislating this week to scrap the increase in National Insurance Contributions.

"You have set in train an ambitious set of supply side reforms that this Government will proudly take forward. These include new investment zones to unleash the potential of parts of our country that have been held back for too long and the removal of EU regulations to help British businesses succeed in the global economy. "I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first.

"I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come. "Thank you for your service to this country and your huge friendship and support. I have no doubt you will continue to make a major contribution to public life in the years ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after integrity code review; WTA roundup: Donna Vekic, Danielle Collins reach San Diego quarters and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Australia signal Warner ban to be revoked after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022