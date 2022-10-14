Putin says Germany is making a mistake by backing NATO in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Germany is making a "mistake" by prioritising its allegiance to NATO over its national interest.

Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that Germany had not yet made a decision regarding the one undamaged line of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, through which he has said it would be possible for Russia to pump gas to Germany. He said any such decision was not Russia's business.

