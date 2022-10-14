Left Menu

Rs 100 crore extortion case: CBI opposes bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail application filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in the corruption case filed against him.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:11 IST
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the bail application filed by former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with the Rs 100 crore extortion matter. Deshmukh had filed a petition for bail in the CBI court, on which the CBI has filed its reply today, to which the lawyer of Anil Deshmukh will now argue on October 18.

The next hearing of the case will be on October 18. Meanwhile, the NCP leader was taken to Jaslok Hospital from Arthur Road Jail today.

He was admitted to Jaslok Hospital today after the special PMLA court had allowed Anil Deshmukh to undergo angiography in a private hospital. Deshmukh had been accused of asking policemen to collect Rs 100 crores illegally for him every month from bar owners in Mumbai.

Earlier on October 11, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the bail granted to the former home minister in the money laundering case lodged against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED). A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order which granted bail to Deshmukh.

Enforcement Directorate has approached the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court's order granting bail to Deshmukh, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case. On October 4, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in a money laundering case being investigated by the ED.

Deshmukh continues to be in judicial custody in Arthur Road prison as he is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a corruption case. Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November 2021 and is currently in judicial custody.

According to the ED, Deshmukh had misused his position as state home minister and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai through some police of officers. (ANI)

