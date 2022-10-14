French energy minister: 28.5% of French petrol stations facing supply issues
14-10-2022
French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday that 28.5% of French petrol stations were currently facing supply problems due to a nationwide refinery strike.
This would compare with 29.1% on Thursday at 1500 GMT, according to ministry data
