Kolkata: Police busts Munger-based improvised firearm, counterfeit currency racket

Kolkata police on Thursday night busted one Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket, said a press release on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata police on Thursday night busted one Munger-based improvised firearm and counterfeit currency racket, said a press release on Friday. The accused persons are identified as Md. Imtiyaz @ Abbu (40), Md. Sahil Mallik (19), Indrajeet Sharma (24), and Vickey Prasad (35), added the press release.

The police recovered one iron-made improvised carbine with a dual magazine, 10 pcs of iron-made improvised semifinished pistol body and high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 50,000 (Rs 500 x100pcs) were recovered and seized from their possession. A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The accused persons were produced before the Ld. CMM, Calcutta today and remanded to 14 days police custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

