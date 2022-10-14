Left Menu

PM Modi to address conference of law ministers tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday at around 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 19:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday at around 10:30 am via video message. The two-day conference is being hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

The objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for policymakers to discuss issues relating to the Indian legal and judicial system. A PMO release said the states and UTs will be able to share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference.

The conference will witness discussions revolving around topics like alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws and improving access to justice. There will also be a discussion on reducing the pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal, bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination and strengthening state legal systems. (ANI)

