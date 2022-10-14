Germany's Scholz vows solution to nuclear power dispute next week

The German government will resolve a dispute over nuclear power in the coming days, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday, after plans to delay the nation's nuclear phase-out beyond the end of the year exposed cracks in the coalition.

"We have decided that we will continue to make it possible, particularly this winter, to use nuclear power, and this very specific practical question will be solved quickly and in a timely manner by next week," Scholz said in Berlin during a press conference with the Mongolian prime minister.

The German government on Monday failed to approve a draft law to put on reserve two of the country's last nuclear power plants beyond their planned phase-out due to political disagreements.

