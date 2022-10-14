Left Menu

Dutch gov't to spend up to 3.1 bln euros to support small businesses hit by energy prices

Dutch gov't to spend up to 3.1 bln euros to support small businesses hit by energy prices
The Dutch government on Friday said it will spend up to 3.1 billion euros ($3.02 billion) to support small businesses such as bakeries and greenhouses that have been hit hard by surging energy prices.

The plan unveiled by Economic Affairs Minister Micky Adriaansens targets more than 10,000 small firms for which energy costs make up more than 12% of sales, who will be compensated for gas and electricity prices above a threshold.

