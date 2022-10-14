Russia expects Shell to be replaced at Sakhalin-2 by year-end - Novak
14-10-2022
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that a new shareholder of the liquefied natural gas project Sakhalin-2 in the Pacific will be named by the end of the year to replace Shell, the Interfax news agency reported.
Shell said earlier this year that it would exit its 27.5% stake in the project, writing off an investment with a book value of $1.6 billion.
