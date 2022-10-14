Left Menu

Russia expects Shell to be replaced at Sakhalin-2 by year-end - Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 20:42 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that a new shareholder of the liquefied natural gas project Sakhalin-2 in the Pacific will be named by the end of the year to replace Shell, the Interfax news agency reported.

Shell said earlier this year that it would exit its 27.5% stake in the project, writing off an investment with a book value of $1.6 billion.

