Study shows Delhi Govt's Smog Tower reducing air pollution by 70-80 pc up to 50 metres

On the basis of the technology developed by the University of Minnesota, a pilot project was started by IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and DPCC last year after October rains at Delhi Government's Baba Kharag Singh road smog tower. The team submitted the first study report after the completion of one year. Today Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai visited the smog tower with the IIT Bombay team.

Sharing the study finding, Gopal Rai said, "As per this report, the average performance of this smog tower is having an impact of 70-80 per cent up to a distance of 50 metres in reducing pollution. However, when the distance is increased to 300 metres, its impact is reduced by 15-20 per cent. We have observed that smog towers have shown a noticeable impact up to the range of 300 metres. Beyond that range, the smog towers are not that impactful because of several reasons". "However, since the smog towers were established for the first time, we are still in the experiment phase of using different technological instruments. The team is making an improvement in all the difficulties it has come across. Since the pilot project is of two years, they will continue their study for the next year, especially in the upcoming winters when the pollution is at its peak. Afterwards, the team will submit the final report. The government will take further decisions based on that report", he said.

Gopal Rai also said that another request was made to the IIT team to find ways to reduce the cost involved in multiplying the smog towers across Delhi, since the cost of this pilot project was around Rs 20 crores. The entire team is working to make it a low-cost technology and changes required in it keeping in mind the condition of Delhi. "I am completely optimistic they will be successful in preparing a technology through their research to develop low-cost smog towers suitable to the condition of Delhi. The Delhi Government will formulate the future strategy on the basis of the outcome of that report", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)