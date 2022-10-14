Left Menu

Railways completed 851 route kilometers electrification till September

Striving to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has achieved electrification of 851 Route Kilometers (RKMs) as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 21:36 IST
Railways completed 851 route kilometers electrification till September
Representation image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Striving to become a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030, the Indian Railways has achieved electrification of 851 Route Kilometers (RKMs) as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. "Indian Railways has embarked upon an ambitious plan of electrification of its complete Broad Gauge network which would not only result in a better fuel energy usage resulting in increased throughput, reduced fuel expenditure but also savings in precious foreign exchange," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

During the FY 2022-23, till September 2022, Indian Railways has achieved 851 Route Kilometers (RKMs) as compared to 562 RKMs during the corresponding period of FY 2021-22. "It is 51.4 per cent more than the previous year figures of the corresponding period. The target set for electrification during this Financial Year is 6500 RKMs," the ministry said.

It is worth mentioning that a record electrification of 6,366 RKMs was achieved in Indian Railways' history during 2021-22. Earlier, the highest electrification was 6,015 RKM during 2020-21. As on September 30, 2022, out of 65,141 RKM of the BG network of IR (including KRCL), 53,098 BG RKM have been electrified, which is 81.51 per cent of the total BG network. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestial moment | Watch video

Mars and Jupiter moons meet: ESA spacecraft captures extremely rare celestia...

 Global
2
Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

Study: Human brain cells in a dish learn to play Pong faster than an AI

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NASA looks to launch Artemis lunar test flight again on Nov. 14 and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; NA...

 Global
4
Portugal's charities struggle to cope with homelessness surge

Portugal's charities struggle to cope with homelessness surge

 Portugal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022