Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Andaman and Nicobar's Campbell Bay

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, the National Center of Seismology informed.

ANI | Campbell Bay (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred near Andaman and Nicobar island on Friday, the National Center of Seismology informed. The earthquake took place 208km north of Campbell bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at around 06:49 PM, with latitude 8.86 and longitude 94.17.

The depth of the earthquake was 75 km below the ground. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-10-2022, 18:49:20 IST, Lat: 8.86 & Long: 94.17, Depth: 75 Km, Location: 208km N of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," tweeted National Center of Seismology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

