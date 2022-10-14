Jahangirpuri violence: Court grants bail to accused Tabrej

A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to an accused in the Jahangir puri violence case. The court observed that the investigation has been completed and some other accused persons were already on bail. The case is connected to the clashes between two groups of people during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar of Rohini District Court granted bail to accused Tabrej alias Tabrez on condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 25,000 and one surety bond in the like amount. The court observed, "The investigation related to the accused has been completed and a charge sheet has also been filed. The case has also been committed to the sessions court for hearing after cognizance."

"It will take a long time to conclude the trial and no purpose would be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody. Some of the co-accused have been granted bail by the high court and this court has granted some bail," the court further observed. It was argued by advocate Satnarain Sharma, the counsel of the accused, that he has been in custody for the last 5 months, since May 7, 2022.

It was also argued that the entire case of the Prosecution is based on CCTV footage and there are almost 50 accused in the matter, it would take a long time to conclude. Advocate Satnarain Sharma submitted that the accused Tabrej kindly be released on bail. On the other hand, the bail application was opposed by the Additional public prosecutor who submitted that the bail application of the accused may kindly be dismissed. (ANI)

