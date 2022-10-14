Large quantity of heroin recovered, biggest catch by police in Mizoram's history

In a successful operation against the war on drugs, Mizoram Police seized 500 soap cases of Heroin, weighing 6.836 kgs, valued at Rs 34.18 crores in the international market on Friday. Acting on a specific input, Mizoram Police intercepted a vehicle (taxi), driven by Lalawmpuia.

The Mizoram Police seized a total number of 500 soap cases of Heroin. "The biggest catch of Heroin in the history of the state", said the Mizoram police. The Mizoram police said, " the vehicle driver has been arrested and also a case has been registered at the Champhai police station, further investigation is on".

Further probe on the matter is awaited. Earlier on October 2, two people were arrested including a Myanmar national, as the Special Narcotics Police Station team of Mizoram seized 248.36 grams of heroin valued over Rupees 1.24 crores.

The police informed that the team of the Special Narcotic police station had received secret information. Based on that, it launched an operation at Durtlang Leitan, Selesih road area on Saturday. As per the police, 19 soap cases containing 248.36 grams of heroin, which were worth Rupees 1.24 crores were recovered from the joint possession of one Myanmar national and one person hailing from Manipur.

The police team arrested both persons. They were identified as Thangzamuana (30 years old) of New Lamka, Churachandpur in Manipur and Myanmarese national Lianlamkho (26 years old) of Darkhai, Tonzang in Myanmar. A case was registered under sections 21 (b) and 29 of the ND & PS Act (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and section 14 of the Foreigners Act, the police said.Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

