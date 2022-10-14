Left Menu

Mumbai: 8 flights diverted due to rain, low visibility

As many as eight flights were diverted at the Mumbai airport on Friday due to heavy rainfall and low visibility.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:40 IST
Mumbai: 8 flights diverted due to rain, low visibility
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as eight flights were diverted at the Mumbai airport on Friday due to heavy rainfall and low visibility. "Due to bad weather conditions in Mumbai today, 8 flights were diverted to nearby airports," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement.

CSMIA also advises all its passengers to check their flight status with their respective airlines. "Owing to inclement weather in Mumbai today caused by the extreme downpour of rain and low visibility, CSMIA has proactively initiated informing all passengers of flight reschedules and provided refreshments for the passengers awaiting to board," the statement reads.

Several parts of the city received heavy rainfall today. Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 km per hour at isolated places in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Hingoli, Latur, Nasik and Aurangabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022