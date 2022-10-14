Left Menu

IMD warns thunderstorm, Yellow alert in parts of Telangana for two days

India Meteorological centre Scientist C Sravani on Friday warned that there might be heavy rainfall in the Southern and Western parts of Telangana.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-10-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 22:44 IST
Sravani, Scientist, IMD Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India Meteorological centre Scientist C Sravani on Friday warned that there might be heavy rainfall in the Southern and Western parts of Telangana. Sravani said, "Presently, we are in the withdrawal phase from Rajasthan and it will be going towards central India. So we are expecting rain from the northern parts of Telangana."

The weather forecast for Telangana is likely to be light to moderate rainfall, as well as a thunderstorm along with lightning. There will be moderate rainfall in the entire Telangana state for three days. "Today we are expecting the southern and central part of Telangana heavy rains in one or two places. Tomorrow is also expected in the southern part of Telangana rain," said Sravani.

Sravani also informed that Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad are expected to be heavy rains. "Beware of lightning strokes because this is a transition season having high energy of lightning strokes. She also warns to keep the cattle under the shed. We have been giving lightning warnings," stated Sravani.

Thundershowers are expected in Hyderabad, and intense spells are expected on Friday and Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for both days over Telangana. (ANI)

