UK in talks with U.S. LNG suppliers about deal to bolster imports -Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:09 IST
  • United Kingdom

British government officials are in talks with major American suppliers of liquefied natural gas about a deal to bolster energy imports ahead of a winter spike in demand, Sky News reported on Friday.

Sky News said the government was discussing "substantial purchase agreements" with companies including Cheniere and Venture Global which would be likely to last for two years or more.

