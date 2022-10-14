Left Menu

Punjab: Two arrested for pasting controversial beauty contest poster in Bhatinda

The Bathinda police on Friday arrested two accused father and son in an alleged case of the inappropriate depiction of women for a beauty contest. The Beauty pageant poster promises the winner the chance to marry an NRI in Bathinda.

The Bathinda police on Friday arrested two accused father and son in an alleged case of the inappropriate depiction of women for a beauty contest. The Beauty pageant poster promises the winner the chance to marry an NRI in Bathinda. The accused have been identified as Surinder Singh and Ram Dayal Singh.

Controversy arose over the poster put up in the city regarding the competition to be held in a hotel that read, "this competition is for general category girls who on winning would be eventually be married to a Non-Resident Indian (NRI)". The Bathinda police arrested the accused father and son who put up the poster from the Kotwali police station.

Meanwhile, when the hotel owner was investigated and questioned he said that no bookings were made for the program, informed SSP Bathinda J.Elanchezhiyan. SSP Bathinda J.Elanchezhiyan said that the case has been registered relevant charge and is being investigated.

Further probe on the matter is awaited. (ANI)

