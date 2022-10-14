PM Modi hails strengthening of rail connectivity, infrastructure in northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed happiness at President Droupadi Murmu flagging off the Mendipathar-Guwahati-Shokhuvi Special train from Guwahati and said that the last eight years have witnessed continuous efforts to deepen connectivity in the northeast. "The last eight years have witnessed continuous efforts to deepen connectivity in the Northeast. This will particularly help the youth in the region," PM Modi said in a tweet while responding to a tweet by the Indian Railways.

In an effort to strengthen rail connectivity and infrastructure in the northeast, President Murmu today flagged off the Mendipathar-Guwahati-Shokhuvi Special train from Guwahati and laid the foundation stone of Modern Cargo cum Coaching Terminal. The train will connect three states-Guwahati (Assam), Shokhuvi (Nagaland), and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).

"Strengthening Rail Connectivity and Infrastructure in Northeast! President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu flagged off the Mendipathar - Guwahati - Shokhuvi Special from Guwahati and laid the foundation stone of Modern Cargo cum Coaching Terminal," the Indian Railways tweeted. According to the President's Secretariat, the President also flagged off a train from Guwahati to Lumding Pass upto Shokhuvi (Nagaland) and Mandipathar (Meghalaya).

Speaking on the occasion, the President wished for the success of projects related to health, education, railways, road construction, petroleum and women empowerment which were launched today. She expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these schemes will provide new opportunities for business and employment, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the entire North Eastern Region including Assam.

The President said that better infrastructure is the basis of the development of any state. The North-Eastern Region is the centre point of India's 'Act East Policy'. She was happy to note that the Central Government is paying special attention to infrastructure and connectivity in this region.

She said that the development of Assam can be the engine of development for the entire North Eastern Region. "The North Eastern Region is rich in natural resources. She noted that Assam contributes 13 per cent of India's total crude oil production. Also, 15 per cent of India's total natural gas production comes from the North Eastern Region," the President said.

She expressed confidence that the state-of-the-art depot at Moinarband inaugurated today, will help in meeting the petroleum products requirements of the entire Barak Valley as well as of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram. The President said that the Central Government is giving special attention on road and railway connectivity in all the North Eastern states including Assam.

She expressed confidence that various projects related to roads and railways of which foundation stones were laid/inaugurated will increase tourism opportunities apart from enhancing trade and transportation in the region. The President said that the safety and all-around development of women and children is a sign of a civilized society. To further strengthen the various services for women and children in Assam, 3000 Model Anganwadi Centres launched today is a commendable initiative.

She also expressed happiness overlaying the foundation stones for 100 Model Secondary Schools with the aim of providing better education for the children of tea garden workers.(ANI)

