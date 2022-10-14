Left Menu

Telangana: KTR demands Centre to provide financial package or subsidy for gas cylinder users

Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President and State Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas cylinder users who are bearing the heavy financial burden.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:18 IST
Telangana: KTR demands Centre to provide financial package or subsidy for gas cylinder users
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President and State Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas cylinder users who are bearing the heavy financial burden. The TRS leader pointed out that people are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders are scrapped and its prices are increased.

"Why a special package is not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress?" he questioned. "The price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. And the current price of a cylinder shot upto Rs 1,100. PM Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of cylinder prices as they are the highest in the world," the Industries Minister said in a statement.

Pointing out that PM Modi questioned the then PM when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, the Minister KTR asked what answers does he have now for the people of the nation. "The central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which was brought down to Rs 0 by the Modi government," he said.

The TRS working President said that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and the lockdown. "The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders," said KTR.

The Minister has asked people to choose if they want Modi or subsidies. He has questioned why they aren't problems faced by women addressed when oil companies' issues are being resolved.

The TRS working President has called on women-who constitute half of the nation's population-to take a firm decision not to bear anymore atrocities inflicted by BJP. He said that the debacle of the BJP should start from the kitchens of poor and middle-class women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022