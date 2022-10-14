Telangana: KTR demands Centre to provide financial package or subsidy for gas cylinder users

Reacting sharply to the Rs 22,000 crore one-time grant approved by the Union Cabinet to three oil marketing companies (OMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President and State Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the central government to offer a similar package or subsidy to gas cylinder users who are bearing the heavy financial burden. The TRS leader pointed out that people are in distress as subsidies on gas cylinders are scrapped and its prices are increased.

"Why a special package is not offered to women who are burdened with financial distress?" he questioned. "The price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400 before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. And the current price of a cylinder shot upto Rs 1,100. PM Modi has positioned himself as a Vishwa Guru in terms of cylinder prices as they are the highest in the world," the Industries Minister said in a statement.

Pointing out that PM Modi questioned the then PM when the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 400, the Minister KTR asked what answers does he have now for the people of the nation. "The central government offered a subsidy of Rs 827 on each cylinder in 2014, which was brought down to Rs 0 by the Modi government," he said.

The TRS working President said that the BJP government is insensitive towards the middle class whose savings plummeted in the past two years because of COVID-19 and the lockdown. "The BJP government has shifted the burden of Rs 42000 crore subsidies of last year on 39 crore gas connection holders," said KTR.

The Minister has asked people to choose if they want Modi or subsidies. He has questioned why they aren't problems faced by women addressed when oil companies' issues are being resolved.

The TRS working President has called on women-who constitute half of the nation's population-to take a firm decision not to bear anymore atrocities inflicted by BJP. He said that the debacle of the BJP should start from the kitchens of poor and middle-class women. (ANI)

