PM Modi to chair meeting of CSIR Society tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society tomorrow morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:39 IST
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh addressing the media (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society tomorrow morning. All the members of the CSIR Society have been invited for the meeting.

CSIR is a Society under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology and the Prime Minister is the Society's President. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Nirmala Sitaraman and Piyush Goyal will also be present.

The CSIR Society comprises eminent scientists, industrialists, and senior officials of scientific ministries. The Society meets annually to review CSIR activities and deliberate on its future programmes.

Briefing the media, about the CSIR Society meeting and achievements of CSIR, Dr Jitendra Singh said the council's research efforts are now mainly focussed on green energy technologies, STI interventions to generate employment and raise income levels in rural India. He said strengthening self-reliance across industrial sectors, facilitating infrastructure developments, and developing critical S&T human resources are also the mandate of CSIR and the research and development conglomerate is adopting Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms for its scientific pursuits.

He said CSIR has strengthened its engagement with the industry, leading to increased industry partnership and collaboration in CSIR-funded projects. In addition to the PPP model, being practised in Energy Theme, a few CSIR labs have facilitated sustainable start-ups to promote CSIR technologies pertinent to Agri-bio- nutritech, Specialty Chemicals, Aerospace and Healthcare themes , an official release said. (ANI)

