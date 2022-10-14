Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 23:54 IST
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says Russian oil price cap not determined yet
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the exact dollar level of a price cap on Russian oil had not yet been determined, but insisted she had not suggested a price in the $60 per barrel range was being actively considered.

Yellen said there was wide agreement among international finance officials at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank that Russia should stop its war against Ukraine, which is having serious negative consequences for the global economy.

Yellen told a news conference the exact level of the oil price cap would be determined together with other countries in the coalition in line with several benchmarks and could be adjusted. No decision had yet been made, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022