IMF chief Georgieva says 'big policy issues' resolved in talks with Egypt

International Monetary Fund officials have resolved all "big policy issues" with Egygtian authorities in their discussions on a new lending program, and will meet again on Saturday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

Georgieva told a news conference that the two sides were still working on smaller technical details, but these were not trivial matters and involved Egyptian exchange rate policies.

