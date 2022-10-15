Biden calls on Iran to end violence against citizens

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on leaders in Iran to end the violence against its own citizens.

Women "should be able to wear in God’s name what they want to wear," he said, during a speech at Irvine Valley Community College in California. "Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights."

