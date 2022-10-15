Left Menu

Congress will get full majority in Himachal assembly polls, says party leader Alka Lamba

Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday expressed confidence of the party winning the forthcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Updated: 15-10-2022 07:52 IST
Congress leader Alka Lamba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Alka Lamba on Friday expressed confidence of the party winning the forthcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. "Indian National Congress welcomes the announcement of assembly polls in the state. We are very confident that Congress will get full majority and will emerge victorious in the polls. We appeal to all the citizens of the state to think and vote with contemplation because it is a matter of their as well as the state's future," said Lamba, who is AICC media incharge for Himachal Pradesh.

"We promise to fight the elections in a free and fair manner. The announcements will stop the wasteful spending by the BJP using public money," she added. Election Commission on Friday declared that assembly polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The BJP won 44 seats in the previous assembly polls while Congress won 21 seats. (ANI)

