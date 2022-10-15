FOC-IN-C reviews combat readiness of Western Fleet

To review the combat readiness of the fleet in a multi-threat scenario, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, embarked ships of the Western Fleet off the west coast of India on Friday. Over 20 Indian Naval warships, six submarines, and a variety of aircraft participated in the exercise. This day and night tactical exercise included extensive weapon and integration drills and target engagements in all three dimensions and was held between October 11 to 13, 2022. "During the high tempo operations, the Commander-in-Chief also witnessed anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine engagements, muti-ship underway replenishments, Boarding Operations/VBSS, under rigorous operational situations. The ability of the Western Fleet to monitor the entire Area of Responsibility (AoR) of the WNC through network centric capabilities was also proven effectively," stated in a release.

"The anti-submarine operations included deployment of active and passive arrays for detection of submarines by ships; ASW capable P8I aircraft and shipborne helicopters; which culminated in torpedo firing," stated further. The exercise also demonstrated the operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of the Indian Navy- INS Hansa, to undertake 24x7 operations in support of the Fleet. Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Dornier and IL-38, HALE UAV Sea-Guardian, Integral helicopters Sea King, Kamov 31, ALH and Chetak, and fighter aircraft MiG 29 K of the Indian Navy and SU 30 of the Indian Air Force contributed effectively towards surveillance and combat operations

It was further stated that the gun, missile and torpedo firings were solely focused on, Indian Navy's objective of "Ordnance on Target". The missile, torpedo and gun firings by ships were against high-speed air /surface/ subsurface targets in a realistic tactical scenario to establish the Area and Point Defence capabilities of the Navy. In addition submarines undertook torpedo firings. The pinpoint accuracy, seamless and safe execution of these firings showcased the lethality and effectiveness of Indian Navy's arsenal and weapon systems, reflecting a high standard of combat readiness. The C-in-C complimented the Western Fleet, INS Hansa and the maritime element of the Indian Air Force for the readiness to accomplish the concept of operations as envisaged by the Indian Navy and contribute towards maritime security of the nation.

The ships at sea were under the tactical command of Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. (ANI)

