Left Menu

FOC-IN-C reviews combat readiness of Western Fleet

To review the combat readiness of the fleet in a multi-threat scenario, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, embarked ships of the Western Fleet off the west coast of India on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:58 IST
FOC-IN-C reviews combat readiness of Western Fleet
Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To review the combat readiness of the fleet in a multi-threat scenario, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, embarked ships of the Western Fleet off the west coast of India on Friday. Over 20 Indian Naval warships, six submarines, and a variety of aircraft participated in the exercise. This day and night tactical exercise included extensive weapon and integration drills and target engagements in all three dimensions and was held between October 11 to 13, 2022. "During the high tempo operations, the Commander-in-Chief also witnessed anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine engagements, muti-ship underway replenishments, Boarding Operations/VBSS, under rigorous operational situations. The ability of the Western Fleet to monitor the entire Area of Responsibility (AoR) of the WNC through network centric capabilities was also proven effectively," stated in a release.

"The anti-submarine operations included deployment of active and passive arrays for detection of submarines by ships; ASW capable P8I aircraft and shipborne helicopters; which culminated in torpedo firing," stated further. The exercise also demonstrated the operational capability and readiness of the largest air station of the Indian Navy- INS Hansa, to undertake 24x7 operations in support of the Fleet. Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I, Dornier and IL-38, HALE UAV Sea-Guardian, Integral helicopters Sea King, Kamov 31, ALH and Chetak, and fighter aircraft MiG 29 K of the Indian Navy and SU 30 of the Indian Air Force contributed effectively towards surveillance and combat operations

It was further stated that the gun, missile and torpedo firings were solely focused on, Indian Navy's objective of "Ordnance on Target". The missile, torpedo and gun firings by ships were against high-speed air /surface/ subsurface targets in a realistic tactical scenario to establish the Area and Point Defence capabilities of the Navy. In addition submarines undertook torpedo firings. The pinpoint accuracy, seamless and safe execution of these firings showcased the lethality and effectiveness of Indian Navy's arsenal and weapon systems, reflecting a high standard of combat readiness. The C-in-C complimented the Western Fleet, INS Hansa and the maritime element of the Indian Air Force for the readiness to accomplish the concept of operations as envisaged by the Indian Navy and contribute towards maritime security of the nation.

The ships at sea were under the tactical command of Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022