Mumbai Central Railway to operate Mega Block to carry out maintenance

Mumbai Railway on Friday announced that Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 07:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Central Railway on Friday announced that Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Thane stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup , Mulund and Thane further rediverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow line services leaving Kalyan from 10.25 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Thane and Matunga halting at Thane, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion, further rediverted on Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All Up and Down locals leaving/arriving CSMT from 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will reach destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

"Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled." stated in the release. "Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled," further stated.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

"Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai - Vashi section during the block period," stated the release. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused. (ANI)

