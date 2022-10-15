Left Menu

Director JKEDI reviews functioning of Centre for Women Entrepreneurship in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Friday conducted a review of Centre for Women Entrepreneurship and District Nodal Office, Srinagar.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:00 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat on Friday conducted a review of Centre for Women Entrepreneurship and District Nodal Office, Srinagar. The Director urged all the officers and faculty members to strengthen their efforts to reach out to the educated youth of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that reaching out to far-flung areas with a grass-roots level approach is imperative to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem and encourage youth, particularly aspiring women to opt for entrepreneurship as a first career choice. During the review meeting, progress made under various schemes and other related issues were discussed.

He directed the staff to adopt latest training techniques of capacity building to facilitate and train the candidates of Tejawani Scheme - a flagship scheme under Mission Youth for aspiring young female entrepreneurs. The Director urged the concerned officers to reach out to the tribal population of the UT so that an all-inclusive ecosystem of entrepreneurship is developed and all the sections of the society will benefit from the government schemes. He also impressed upon the officers to stay connected with them to ensure proper hand-holding and follow-up.

"The importance of women participation in the field of entrepreneurship and self-employment. Self-reliant women can shape a positive future of the UT and will add to the already impressive development story of the UT," he added. (ANI)

