Left Menu

Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai, police initiate probe

A call threatening to blow up the State Bank of India office in Mumbai's Nariman Point and kill the bank chairman was received at the branch, police said on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 08:02 IST
Caller threatens to blow up SBI office in Mumbai, police initiate probe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A call threatening to blow up the State Bank of India office in Mumbai's Nariman Point and kill the bank chairman was received at the branch, police said on Friday. The caller introduced himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and claimed that he was speaking from Pakistan. He demanded a loan from the bank and threatened to kidnap the chairman of the bank and kill him if he was denied the loan. He also said that he would blow up the bank if he is not granted the loan.

"An unidentified person called up on the landline of the Nariman Point branch of SBI on October 13 at around 11 am and threatened. The caller called himself as MD Jia-Ul-Alim and said that he is speaking from Pakistan and that if he is not granted a loan at the earliest, he will kidnap the chairman of SBI and kill him. He also threatened to blow up the SBI office," said a Mumbai Police official. On the receipt of the call, a complaint was filed at Marine Drive Police Station, following which the police registered a case against an unidentified person.

Based on the complaint of the bank, Marine Drive police have registered a case against an unidentified person under section 506(2) of IPC and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged Maoist links case; allows his appeal against conviction and life sentence.

Bombay HC acquits former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in alleged M...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022