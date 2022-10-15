Left Menu

BSF jawan missing after falling into Bhagirathi river while chasing cattle smugglers in Bengal

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing after falling into the Bhagirathi river while chasing cattle smugglers in Murshidabad district on Thursday.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan went missing after falling into the Bhagirathi river while chasing cattle smugglers in Murshidabad district on Thursday. Intensive search and rescue operation is underway, said the BSF.

Earlier on Thursday, troops of Border Out Post Bhagirathi, 115 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier, observed the movement of smugglers in the Char area across river Bhagirathi. While BSF patrolling party was moving towards smugglers the boat faced heavy turbulence in the middle of the river Bhagirathi, Constable Amit Kumar fell into a high water current and has been missing since then.

The search operation was carried out by BSF troops throughout the night. Three teams of NDRF also arrived at the spot and carried out intensive search operations for the missing jawan. South Bengal Frontier spokesperson stated that all out efforts are being made to search for missing Constable Amit Kumar. He further stated that smugglers in this area take advantage of bad weather to smuggle cattle and contraband.

BSF troops remain alert 24X7 to prevent smuggling attempts accross the border. (ANI)

