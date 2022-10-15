Goa: 2 foreign female inmates booked for assaulting Colvale jail matron
Two foreign female prisoners were booked for allegedly assaulting a matron of Colvale Jail in Goa, an official said on Friday.
Two foreign female prisoners were booked for allegedly assaulting a matron of Colvale Jail in Goa, an official said on Friday. According to the police, the accused prisoners were identified as Jenet (Nigerian national) and Prishala (Ghana national).
As per sub-divisional police officer, Mapusa Jivba Dalvi, the incident took place on Friday at around 10.30 am in the Central jail. "The police have registered an offence under section 353, 323 R/w 34 IPC," said an official.
Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
